Madison police have extra staff ready in case of protests following Rittenhouse verdict

Madison Police said the department has an incident command post established, staffing holds in place and a special events team on standby to prepare for potential protests in the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal.
Conditions in Downtown Madison appeared calm heading into early afternoon hours Friday. But a few State Street business owners and organizations said while they were not taking precautions like closing early, they weren't ruling out the chance of demonstrations either.
"It's hard to say," said Downtown Madison, Inc. president Jason Ilstrup. "Potentially, I think (protests) are a possibility. The country is very divided right now."
A jury on Friday acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges after he pleaded self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. He could have gotten life in prison if found guilty on the most serious charge, first-degree intentional homicide.
"The Madison Police Department understands and recognizes there are strong emotions concerning today’s verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial," the department said in a statement. "The department has been working with outside agencies on response plans and is prepared to protect the constitutional rights of the public should demonstrations occur."
Gov. Tony Evers, echoing calls from local Kenosha community leaders, asked members of the public choosing to exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.
"We must have peace in Kenosha and our communities, and any efforts or actions aimed at sowing division are unwelcome in our state as they will only hinder that healing," he said in a statement.
Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, in a tweet, said “justice has been served” and called for peace.
“I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild,” he said.
In Madison, staffing holds ensure the department has adequate officers if any protests take place, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, at a news conference earlier this week, said the department had been talking with protest groups and activists in advance of the verdict.
"We've already reached out to members of our community to get their perspective about what a verdict could or could not mean for our community," he said. "That's very, very important. Making sure we're proximate in our community before something happens."
Building trust with protest leaders before protests happen was one of nearly 70 recommendations made by an outside group that reviewed the Madison Police Department's response to protests in the summer of 2020 escalated to violence and destruction Downtown.
The recommendations by the Quattrone Center, an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, released this week also include having community representatives within the crowds to communicate what’s happening on the ground to the police department, removing squad cars from active protest areas to avoid vehicles being damaged or set on fire and avoiding use of tear gas on crowds unless there’s a significant public safety risk.
Of safety risks, owner of Dubai Mediterranean Bar and Restaurant Miar Maktabi said if he and his staff "notice any suspicious things" they will take the same precautions they did in summer 2020 being located on State Street.
That protocol would include boarding up windows and even having employees sleep at the property to monitor Downtown conditions.
"People have the right to take action, but not against small business owners," Maktabi said.
Amy Moore, owner of State Street shop Little Luxuries, said "I am not choosing to put boards up" as she assumes Downtown will remain calm.
But she said "there is justified anger in response to this case."
This story will be updated. State Journal reporter Emilie Heidemann contributed to this report.