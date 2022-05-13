Madison police expect thousands for abortion rights protest Saturday

Madison police are bracing for a weekend of protests in support of abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin plans to hold a rally at 4 p.m. Saturday at the state Capitol to support access to legal abortion services in response to the leaked memo published last week by Politico that indicates the Supreme Court’s conservative majority intend to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would end nearly 50 years of federal protections.

Organizers expect up to 20,000 people to attend, according to police.

More than 1,000 people gathered outside the Capitol on Tuesday to protest the potential overturn of the landmark 1973 case.

Police have scheduled extra officers, including department leaders, a special events team and officers on horseback to patrol the event.

Chief Shon Barnes said the department is working “with multiple agencies” to protect the safety of those who join weekend demonstrations and supports First Amendment rights to free expression.

“Our hope is that all gatherings remain peaceful allowing participants to openly and safely stand-up for their beliefs, whatever they may be,” Barnes said in a written statement.

Local and federal authorities are continuing to investigate last weekend’s fire at the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action.

Remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the North Side office along with a spray-painted message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

An organization calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” claimed responsibility and warned of more violence to come if similar organizations don’t disband nationwide.

No arrests have been made, police spokesperson Stephanie Freyer said Friday.

