Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not serve as Chicago next top cop, bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty over whether Madison's chief of only two and a half years will depart to lead law enforcement in the country's third largest city.
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Johnson speaks about his plans to address public safety in Chicago, including more mental health support for police officers and promotion of 200 new detectives to improve clearance rates. Johnson addressed a special joint session of the General Assembly on April 19.
Chicago police counterterrorism head Larry Snelling has been selected for the job, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said on X Sunday.
Barnes, Snelling and another finalist were narrowed down from a list of five semi-finalists in mid-July.
As Madison's police chief, Barnes has touted reductions in auto thefts and gunfire incidents in the city as well as new efforts to improve the department's community policing initiatives. Earlier this month, the City Council finally approved a long-debated body camera pilot program from the department, an aim of Barnes' since the early months of his tenure in the city.
Despite his aspirations to lead Chicago police, Barnes had previously told the newspaper Isthmus that he planned to stay in Madison for "the long haul."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Supporters of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson listen to him speak after he defeated Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.