Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not serve as Chicago next top cop, bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty over whether Madison's chief of only two and a half years will depart to lead law enforcement in the country's third largest city.

Chicago police counterterrorism head Larry Snelling has been selected for the job, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said on X Sunday.

Barnes, Snelling and another finalist were narrowed down from a list of five semi-finalists in mid-July.

As Madison's police chief, Barnes has touted reductions in auto thefts and gunfire incidents in the city as well as new efforts to improve the department's community policing initiatives. Earlier this month, the City Council finally approved a long-debated body camera pilot program from the department, an aim of Barnes' since the early months of his tenure in the city.

Despite his aspirations to lead Chicago police, Barnes had previously told the newspaper Isthmus that he planned to stay in Madison for "the long haul."

This is a developing story and will be updated.