Madison Police were busy Saturday evening attending to situations at the gas station at Milwaukee Street and South Fair Oaks Avenue.

First, at about 5 p.m., an officer spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in an earlier traffic incident in which a male occupant had threatened to shoot someone in another vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle was stopped by officers as it pulled into the gas station parking lot. Police made contact without incident, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a press release.

As the investigation was unfolding, another officer saw an unrelated vehicle parked in the same lot, occupied by a male who had outstanding probable cause for his arrest, Eull said.

A team of officers initiated contact with this second vehicle and the wanted male refused to comply with multiple orders to exit. Police forced entry into the vehicle and took him into custody without incident. He was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and cocaine possession.

As these two investigations were wrapping up, officers were flagged down by the owner of a third vehicle who had accidentally locked their keys in their car. An officer broke away from one of the investigations to help get the car unlocked.

