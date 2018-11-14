Madison police survey questions

The National Police Foundation is texting a link to this survey to randomly selected groups of people who have had contact with Madison police:

You were recently contacted by an officer from the Madison Police Department (MPD). In search of continuous improvement the MPD requests you respond to this short 5 question survey about your encounter

1. How much do you agree with the following statement: During the recent contact, the officer clearly explained the reasons for his or her actions.

• Strongly Disagree

• Disagree

• Agree

• Strongly Agree

2. Taking the whole experience into account, how satisfied are you with the way you were treated by the officer in this case?

• Very Dissatisfied

• Dissatisfied

• Satisfied

• Very Satisfied

3. During your recent contact, did the officer act professionally and do you feel you were treated with dignity and respect?

• Strongly Disagree

• Disagree

• Agree

• Strongly Agree

4. How well are the police who work in your neighborhood doing at treating people fairly regardless of who they are?

• Very Poor Job

• Poor Job

• Good Job

• Very Good Job

5. How much do you agree with the following statement: I have confidence that my police department can do its job well.

• Strongly Disagree

• Disagree

• Agree

• Strongly Agree

Additional Comments?