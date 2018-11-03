Authorities are looking for a Madison man missing since Friday, police say.
John Fiorello, 74, was last seen on the 7900 block of W. Oakbrook Circle at approximately 1:30 p.m., said Madison Police Lt. Jamar Gary.
"Fiorello is without his medications and his family is concerned for his welfare," he said.
Fiorello is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.
Police wants anyone who has seen him or his vehicle -- a tan Chevy Impala with the Wisconsin license plate X0B0MPA -- to call 911.