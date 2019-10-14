Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FROST EXPECTED LATER THIS EVENING UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS EVENING WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO FALL RAPIDLY INTO THE 30S. THIS WILL ALLOW AREAS OF FROST TO DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN BETWEEN 10 PM AND 3 AM CDT. INCREASING LOW LEVEL WINDS AND HIGH CLOUDS LATER TONIGHT WILL CAUSE THE TEMPERATURE TO LEVEL OFF, AND BEGIN TO RISE A FEW DEGREES, REDUCING THE FROST THREAT. NEVER THE LESS, ANY REMAINING SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION SHOULD BE PROTECTED, ESPECIALLY WELL AWAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN.