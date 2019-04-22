A Madison man is OK after he lost control of his single-engine plane and crashed on a runway at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport.
John Jorgensen, 65, told police he lost control of the Cessna 180 aircraft shortly after landing Saturday afternoon.
"Police officers located the plane nose down on the runway," said Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings. "The pilot of the plane was not injured."
The plane sustained minor damage and was secured at the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to handle the investigation.