Madison photographer Pete Souza shares memories of spending many Christmases with President Obama

Many people ask me if I miss working at the White House. And the honest answer is that I don’t. I was there almost every day for eight years as President Obama’s chief official White House photographer, minus the days we were traveling. So when the administration came to a close, I was ready for a break from the 24/7/365 nature of my job.
But when December rolls around, I must admit that I find myself missing the Christmas holiday season at the White House.
Although the Obamas (and me too) spent every Christmas in Hawaii, we had several weeks of Christmas festivities at the White House before we flew to Oahu every year.
On the weekend after Thanksgiving, the White House was alive with dozens of volunteers hanging the decorations and installing dozens of Christmas trees. By the following Monday, Christmas had come alive. It was magical. And the Christmas scent permeated throughout the White House.
Holiday receptions would commence soon afterward. Almost every night, there would be a party on the State Floor. The Obamas would saunter down the Grand Staircase, make a few remarks, shake a few hands, and then guests would enjoy the rest of the evening amongst themselves, sipping eggnog and consuming Christmas cookies baked by Susie the pastry chef (I really miss her).
Christmas at the White House also meant attending annual events: the National Christmas tree lighting on the Ellipse, the Christmas In Washington musical event at the National Building Museum, the Kennedy Center Honors, and a Toys for Tots event for military families.
Our final year in the White House, I helped play a joke on President Obama. There were “snowmen” in the middle of the Rose Garden throughout the holiday. But on the day before he left for Hawaii, we moved each of the snowmen so they were peeking into a different window in the Oval Office.
That morning, my job was to distract the President as he made his way along the colonnade from the residence to the Oval, so he wouldn’t notice that the snowmen were no longer in the Rose Garden. I’ll never forget him laughing when he walked into the Oval and saw one of the snowmen looking in at him. That laugh lasted about five seconds, as he then sat down to his morning intelligence briefing.
Photos: Inside the White House at Christmas with President Obama
Pete Souza served as President Obama's chief official White House photographer for eight years. It was his second stint working at the White House, having also served as a photographer during the Reagan presidency. Souza settled in Madison earlier this year.