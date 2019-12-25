Madison photographer Pete Souza shares memories of spending many Christmases with President Obama
Many people ask me if I miss working at the White House. And the honest answer is that I don’t. I was there almost every day for eight years as President Obama’s chief official White House photographer, minus the days we were traveling. So when the administration came to a close, I was ready for a break from the 24/7/365 nature of my job.

Pete Souza

Souza

But when December rolls around, I must admit that I find myself missing the Christmas holiday season at the White House.

Tree lighting

President Barack Obama, with mother-in-law Marian Robinson, left, daughters Sasha and Malia, and first lady Michelle Obama, push a button to light the National Christmas Tree on Dec. 9, 2010. 

Although the Obamas (and me too) spent every Christmas in Hawaii, we had several weeks of Christmas festivities at the White House before we flew to Oahu every year.

Mistletoe

President and Mrs. Obama under the mistletoe after a dinner for military leadership at Blair House on Dec. 3, 2014.

On the weekend after Thanksgiving, the White House was alive with dozens of volunteers hanging the decorations and installing dozens of Christmas trees. By the following Monday, Christmas had come alive. It was magical. And the Christmas scent permeated throughout the White House.

Volunteers decorating

Every year, thousands of volunteers would apply for the chance to hang Christmas decorations during Thanksgiving weekend. Only a few dozen lucky ones were chosen. Here, decorations in the Oval Office begin to take shape.

Holiday receptions would commence soon afterward. Almost every night, there would be a party on the State Floor. The Obamas would saunter down the Grand Staircase, make a few remarks, shake a few hands, and then guests would enjoy the rest of the evening amongst themselves, sipping eggnog and consuming Christmas cookies baked by Susie the pastry chef (I really miss her).

Christmas at the White House also meant attending annual events: the National Christmas tree lighting on the Ellipse, the Christmas In Washington musical event at the National Building Museum, the Kennedy Center Honors, and a Toys for Tots event for military families.

Toys for Tots

The president and first lady sort toys with U.S. Marines and children during the Toys for Tots event for military families at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., in 2014.

Our final year in the White House, I helped play a joke on President Obama. There were “snowmen” in the middle of the Rose Garden throughout the holiday. But on the day before he left for Hawaii, we moved each of the snowmen so they were peeking into a different window in the Oval Office.

Obamas on staircase

December 2009: President and Mrs. Obama make their way down the Grand Staircase of the White House to attend a Christmas party for the U.S. Secret Service on the State Floor. The Obamas would attend dozens of Christmas parties every year before heading to Hawaii for their family Christmas celebration.

That morning, my job was to distract the President as he made his way along the colonnade from the residence to the Oval, so he wouldn’t notice that the snowmen were no longer in the Rose Garden. I’ll never forget him laughing when he walked into the Oval and saw one of the snowmen looking in at him. That laugh lasted about five seconds, as he then sat down to his morning intelligence briefing.

Photos: Inside the White House at Christmas with President Obama

Pete Souza served as President Obama's chief official White House photographer for eight years. It was his second stint working at the White House, having also served as a photographer during the Reagan presidency. Souza settled in Madison earlier this year.

