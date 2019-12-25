Madison photographer Pete Souza shares memories of spending many Christmases with President Obama

Many people ask me if I miss working at the White House. And the honest answer is that I don’t. I was there almost every day for eight years as President Obama’s chief official White House photographer, minus the days we were traveling. So when the administration came to a close, I was ready for a break from the 24/7/365 nature of my job.

But when December rolls around, I must admit that I find myself missing the Christmas holiday season at the White House.

Although the Obamas (and me too) spent every Christmas in Hawaii, we had several weeks of Christmas festivities at the White House before we flew to Oahu every year.

On the weekend after Thanksgiving, the White House was alive with dozens of volunteers hanging the decorations and installing dozens of Christmas trees. By the following Monday, Christmas had come alive. It was magical. And the Christmas scent permeated throughout the White House.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holiday receptions would commence soon afterward. Almost every night, there would be a party on the State Floor. The Obamas would saunter down the Grand Staircase, make a few remarks, shake a few hands, and then guests would enjoy the rest of the evening amongst themselves, sipping eggnog and consuming Christmas cookies baked by Susie the pastry chef (I really miss her).