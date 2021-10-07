Madison, partners receive $2.5M grant to address youth homelessness

Madison, Briarpatch Youth Services and other partners are calling a $2.5 million federal grant to address youth homelessness a vital resource to help a vulnerable population.
While it's not yet determined how the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be spent, city officials and homelessness service providers hailed its potential, especially to provide stable housing solutions for those aging out of the foster care system.
"This funding opportunity allows us to proactively prevent homelessness in our community," Gloria Reyes, executive director and CEO of Briarpatch, said at a news conference Thursday announcing the grant.
Before the grant funding can be awarded to specific programs or initiatives, the city and partners will need to develop a "coordinated community plan" to prevent and end youth homelessness, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
That process will likely take six to nine months, Reyes said, and HUD will provide assistance and support in developing it. Applications for funding are expected to be due by July 1, she said.
Arree Macon and Deja Mays are both members of the Youth Action Board, a group of young Dane County residents who have experienced homelessness.
Macon said homeless youth who are pregnant or parenting are a "highly underserved" population in Dane County, which he hopes will be supported by the grant. Mays wants to see the money go toward more shelter options for those under the age of 18.
"A lot of kids are bouncing from friend's house to friend's house," she said. "It's just not safe for youth to be doing that."
The grant money comes from HUD's Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which awarded 33 communities with a total of $142 million.
Rhodes-Conway said the grant — plus $2 million included in the 2022 executive capital budget for a housing project for youth at-risk of becoming homeless — could provide a path to provide permanent, stable housing.
"This will allow us to create a system clearly designed by youth, for youth, that is welcoming, supportive, encouraging and helps youth achieve and a maintain housing stability," Rhodes-Conway said.