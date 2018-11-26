A Madison community service organization helping women and their children is getting $250,000 from the state to provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.
ARC Community Services in Madison and United Community Center in Milwaukee are joining four other organizations already providing treatment through grants from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, DHS announced on Monday.
"Medication-assisted treatment is the gold standard of care for people diagnosed with an opioid use disorder," said Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives at DHS.
"These grants are part of our ongoing effort to ensure people struggling have a path to recovery."
The grants enable organizations to acquire FDA-approved medications, including buprenorphine products, methodone and naltrexone, as well as using therapy and other support, to address opioid use disorder, DHS said in a news release.
"Research shows this treatment is the most effective way to treat this health condition," DHS said.
The other organizations received their $250,000 grants in April. They include Tellurian, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, Milwaukee County and the Forest County Potawatomi Community.