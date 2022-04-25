Madison ordinance would drop racial quotas for police oversight board

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and five City Council members have introduced an ordinance that gets rid of racial quotas for membership on the city's Police Civilian Oversight Board, nearly 10 months after a conservative Milwaukee law firm filed a lawsuit claiming the quotas were unconstitutional.

Under the ordinance that created and governs the 11-member board, passed by the City Council in September 2020, the board must have at least one member from each of five groups — the Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ communities — as well as one affiliated with the mental health field, one with experience in youth advocacy, one with experience in substance-abuse treatment and one with an arrest or conviction record.

The council also adopted recommendations from the council work group that created the ordinance that dictated that at least half the board's members be Black.

But under an amendment to the ordinance introduced last week, language saying the board "shall" be made up of people from the identified groups is removed. In its place is language requiring the council to "strive to include members from a diverse background, including but not limited to" the identified groups.

In a statement Monday, City Attorney Mike Haas — who before the original ordinance was passed had warned policymakers that the racial quotas might not pass judicial muster — referenced the federal lawsuit by local conservative local blogger David Blaska and said his office is recommending the council adopt the changes "to remove any further question about the city's appointment process."

"The (City) Council is committed to ensuring that a diverse range of voices and experiences are represented on the board and that is what the selection process achieved," he said. "We also believe the current members of the board would have been chosen for their abilities and perspectives even if the proposed language changes had been included in the original ordinance and resolution."

Blaska had applied for a seat on the board and was rejected, according to the suit filed on his behalf by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL. He contended that because he is white, he was not eligible to be considered for several of the seats on the board reserved for people who are not white.

Provisions encouraging racial and ethnic diversity in college admissions or government contracting have long been common and generally considered constitutional by the federal courts. Specific racial quotas have not.

"We are pleased the city of Madison proposed an amendment to remove the unconstitutional racial quotas," WILL attorney Dan Lennington said. "We are hopeful it passes."

None of the five council members listed as sponsors of the ordinance amendment — Yannette Figueroa Cole, Jael Currie, Juliana Bennett, Lindsay Lemmer and Keith Furman — immediately responded to a request for comment. Nor did the leaders of the oversight board, Keetra Burnette and Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores. The board is expected to discuss the amendment at its Thursday meeting.

Rhodes-Conway's office referred questions about the amendment to Haas.

Years of work

Creation of the board and an associated independent police auditor position were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant’s report that made 146 recommendations — including that the city should hire an independent auditor — but deemed the department “far from ‘a department in crisis’” whose use of force was “limited in volume and primarily minor in nature.”

The board has been meeting since November 2020, but its first attempt at hiring a monitor fell apart in January after documents surfaced showing its lone finalist, Madison Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, had discriminated against a woman he'd been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company.

A white applicant with past military experience also filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop also has military experience.

Neither the board nor the independent monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city’s Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city’s police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Settlement talks

Blaska's case has been set for trial beginning Nov. 14, but settlement proposals from both sides are due Sept. 30. In addition to demanding the end of the ordinance's racial quota system, Blaska's lawsuit also asks for unspecified damages and attorneys fees.

Haas said the city's outside counsel "is engaged in discussions with Mr. Blaska’s attorneys to attempt to resolve the litigation" and "there is no signed settlement document or final agreement between the parties."

"The city is responsible for up to $500,000 of civil judgments and settlements to a party before insurance proceeds would kick in," he said, "but if a settlement includes paying for a party’s attorney fees, that part is covered by the city’s insurer."

Haas said the ordinance amendment is expected be back before the full council for a final vote on May 10.

