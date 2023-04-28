Following a balcony collapse last year, Madison officials are urging caution among those partaking in Saturday’s Mifflin Street Block Party.

Residences along the 400 and 500 blocks of Mifflin Street were inspected in March, but structural integrity won’t prevent partiers from falling off ledges, nor are they built for the seismic levels of movement the Mifflin Street Block Party is known to bring, said Madison Building Inspection Director Matt Tucker.

“Many of these structures are nearing 100 years old,” said Tucker. “When you have a lot of people crowded on a balcony that might be jumping and dancing to the same song, you’re creating a load that is not necessarily designed or intended to be supported by that structure.”

Last year, a balcony at 544 W. Mifflin St. collapsed due to rotten wood, sending over a dozen occupants to the ground 15 feet below. Three people were injured, two of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes added that his officers, 200 of whom are expected on West Mifflin Street Saturday, will be paying special attention to elevated structures, in particular to people who may be jumping around.

“There’s a particular song that we’re fond of here at UW. I’m kind of fond of it myself," Barnes said, referring to the raucous Camp Randall tradition of dancing to House of Pain's "Jump Around." "But that gives officers something to think about.”

Police presence in the area won’t be limited to the ground, either. Similar to last year, a drone will be patrolling the skies, helping to draw attention to any fights, assaults or other bad behavior at the unsanctioned block party.

Residents of the Mifflin Street area, many of whom will be opening their homes to the celebration, were reminded to conduct themselves in a safe manner in a recent meeting. Those carrying glass and open containers of alcohol can expect citations from police in the area. Police will also notify school officials of any student misconduct they cite, Barnes said, joking that students "cannot come out unless they have a 4.0" GPA.

“I think we have a good plan, the cooperation of our community, and we expect to have a very, very successful day," said Barnes. "We want everyone to come out and be safe."

While Mifflin Street won’t be cordoned off, much of the Downtown area will be as the Crazylegs Classic run and walk begins at 9:50 a.m. Between the block party, the race, and the Dane County Farmers’ Market, Barnes expects vehicle and foot traffic downtown to peak around noon. The National Weather Service is predicting rain Saturday morning, and a high temperature around 50 degrees.

“I think that’s one of the great things about Madison, we can do more than just one thing,” said Barnes.

