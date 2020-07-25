Madison nonprofit provides over 1,000 free bikes to kids and frontline workers amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison area charity was able to distribute over 1,000 free bicycles to nonprofits and schools throughout Dane County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, which donates bicycles to groups that serve communities of color, said it was able to collect and distribute 1,041 bicycles to 33 entities this year despite the current health crisis.

The Madison chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz had to cancel its annual spring giveaway due to the pandemic, so managers got creative in distributing the bicycles.

Instead of handing them out in one large event as in years past, the organization scheduled four “drive-through” bicycle pickups and delivered others to recipients by semi-truck.

“This is obviously a challenging time, but we were able to shift things around and still come through with a super successful effort,” said Kristie Goforth Schilling, executive director of the Madison chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz.