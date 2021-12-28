Madison non-profit expands forensic exam access for sexual assault victims

Starting next year, the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital will no longer be the only place in Dane County for victims of sexual assault to receive a forensic exam, or what's traditionally known as a rape kit.
A new local nonprofit, Dane County Multi Agency Center, also known as DaneMAC, announced this month that it is expanding its mobile forensic nurse program to offer exam services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
DaneMAC this summer launched a pilot program at UW-Madison that brings forensic nurses to the campus health clinic. Now the organization is expanding services to the general public.
Patients of Planned Parenthood beginning next month can schedule a free forensic nurse exam with a DaneMAC nurse during regular business hours at Planned Parenthood’s 2222 S. Park St. location.
“Through this partnership and our shared vision with Planned Parenthood, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for survivors in Dane County to access free, centralized, comprehensive post-assault health care and testing, and to provide a platform for continued support following the initial forensic exam,” Kim Curran, nurse practitioner and DaneMAC co-founder, said in a statement. "When logistics are no longer a concern, we reduce the post-assault burden on them."
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
