Madison no longer sending police to Democratic National Convention

Madison will no longer send police to Milwaukee to provide security at the Democratic National Convention, which has been drastically scaled back in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council in March approved sending up to 100 officers to the convention that had been scheduled for July 13-16 but has now been pushed back to Aug. 17-20. The officers would have been deployed to the city for 10 days around the Fiserv Forum, where the convention was to be held before the pandemic hit and the national party limited attendance and in-person events and moved it to downtown Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.

Under the original plans, Milwaukee would have reimbursed Madison some $1 million for the police presence.

Madison assistant police chief Paige Valenta said in an email Tuesday that Madison notified Milwaukee early this month that "an accelerating COVID-19 pandemic coupled with ongoing protests in Madison have strained city of Madison Police Department resources to the degree that we are no longer able to commit any resources to the August 2020 DNC."

The city's decision came before Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission issued a directive last week to Milwaukee's police chief to stop using tear gas to control crowds, saying he could be fired if he refused.