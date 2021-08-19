Madison Night Market returns ‘bigger and better than ever’

In sharp contrast to the ghost town seen last summer, State Street was alive with activity Thursday night for Madison's first Night Market since the pandemic hit.
Thousands strolled along State Street, which was transformed for the night into a pedestrian thoroughfare closed to all bus and vehicle traffic. People shopped, ate food on patios, played Frisbee, hula-hooped, rode skateboards, biked and stopped to listen to live music.
More than 50 tents lined the street with displays of baked goods, jewelry, sauces, juice, photography, pottery, scarves, bags and other items. Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, which organized the event, said there were more than 100 vendors.
"It’s invigorating," said Michelle Quednow, co-owner of Jazzed Up Marshmallows, a gourmet marshmallow shop. "Being able to be with people again is really a wonderful feeling, masked or not."
The evening was also the first time the Night Market took up the entirety of State Street. The previous markets have been along a cross street, Gilman Street.
Kenney said the goal was to give people more space to spread out so they could socially distance. The event is so popular that the smaller Gilman Street would get pretty crowded.
"I’m thrilled that the Madison Night Market has returned and is bigger and better than ever," Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said.
Verveer, who represents the area, said the market "means a lot" to Downtown businesses, especially after the last year of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the unrest last summer.
Southeast Asian Delicacies owner Josey Chu-Johnson said she was thankful for the opportunity to "see old faces and meet new faces." She laughed as she greeted a regular customer, who brought along a dog she recognized.
"Words couldn’t express the joy, the happiness of being able to finally come out and participate in events," Chu-Johnson said.
Chu-Johnson makes Southeast Asian condiments with recipes from her grandmothers. The condiments are sold in some local grocery stores, including the Willy Street Co-op. It was her second year at the Night Market.
In addition to returning vendors and State Street staples such as the Soap Opera and Little Luxuries gift shop, many of the vendors were new businesses at the market for the first time. Some started their businesses during the pandemic.
Abby Orgas, 23, owner of Bold Blossom Shop, was running her first-ever pop-up shop for her bright and colorful flower earrings made of polymer clay.
"I started my business at the beginning of quarantine," Orgas said. "It was just something to pass the time."
Windsor Candle Works owner Kaitlin Bilderback, 37, said she also started her business because she was looking for something to do during the pandemic. She makes pure soy candles in wooden bowls.
Courtney McCarty and her husband, Ace, started Lucca & Livvy Premium Beverages, a moving beverage business that will provide cold brew coffee, kombucha and juice for private events. The drinks are on tap out of a cooler attached to a bright blue bicycle. They launched the business Thursday at the market.
McCarty said she was excited to be out of quarantine and getting to know people outside.
"It’s is a breath of fresh air — quite literally," she said.
The Night Market will have four more dates in 2021: Sept. 16, Oct. 22, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Verveer said the event's return is "a very welcome milestone" as businesses start to recover from the pandemic.
"Having this amount of activity and excitement really will showcase the fact that State Street is coming back," Verveer said. "We certainly still have a long road to go ... in terms of the greater State Street area’s recovery. But this event is a big deal."
