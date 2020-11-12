 Skip to main content
Madison native, comedian Chris Farley's Harley-Davidson motorcycle being auctioned online
Madison native, comedian Chris Farley's Harley-Davidson motorcycle being auctioned online

Chris Farley's Harley

The gray and creme Harley-Davidson motorcycle formerly owned by Madison native and comedian Chris Farley.

The late Madison native and comedian Chris Farley's personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle is being auctioned online. 

The 1997 XLH1200 Sportster 1200 motorcycle is up for auction on liveauctioneers.com, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Thursday. The estimated price of the bike is between $4,000 and $6,000. 

The gray and creme ride formerly belonged to Farley, who died of a drug overdose on Dec. 18, 1997 at the age of 33.

The motorcycle, which is said to be in "very fine condition," features five-speed transmission, belt drive, chromed shotgun exhaust and black leather saddlebags, according to the description online.

It is currently is Calabasas, Calif., and shipping arrangements will apply. 

The ignition key for Farley's bike is missing, but it's whereabouts were revealed when Tom Farley, his brother, posted on Facebook that he kept the key. 

"Wanna buy Chris' Harley and actually ride it...you'll have to talk to me," he wrote in the post. 

Tom Farley, who according to his Facebook lives and works in Madison, wrote his brother only rode the motorcycle a few times around Chicago "because it terrified him." When Farley died, the family donated the bike to Planet Hollywood. 

