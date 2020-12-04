 Skip to main content
Madison names four finalists for police chief
Madison names four finalists for police chief

The Madison commission searching for the city's next police chief announced its four finalists Friday morning.

They are:

  • Shon F. Barnes, director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.
  • Ramon S. Batista Jr., police chief, Mesa, Arizona.
  • Christopher A. Davis, deputy chief for the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau.
  • Larry R. Scirotto, retired assistant chief for the Pittsburgh police.

The Police and Fire Commission will conduct final interviews on Tuesday.

As a portion of the final interview process, there will be a 35-minute recorded question-and answer-session with each candidate that will be released for public viewing.

— This story will be updated.

Shon F. Barnes

Barnes

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Ramon S. Batista Jr.

Batista

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Christopher A. Davis

Davis

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Larry A. Scirotto

Scirotto

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
