Madison names four finalists for police chief

The Madison commission searching for the city's next police chief announced its four finalists Friday morning.
They are:
- Shon F. Barnes, director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago.
- Ramon S. Batista Jr., police chief, Mesa, Arizona.
- Christopher A. Davis, deputy chief for the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau.
- Larry R. Scirotto, retired assistant chief for the Pittsburgh police.
The Police and Fire Commission will conduct final interviews on Tuesday.
As a portion of the final interview process, there will be a 35-minute recorded question-and answer-session with each candidate that will be released for public viewing.
