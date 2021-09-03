Madison musicians in need of a tune-up visit this guitar shop and its eccentric owner

Step into the Guitar Shop of Wisconsin on Madison's North Side and 3,000 guitars wait to be sold, tuned or fixed. Guitar picks and music memorabilia paper the walls while stacks of guitar cases cover the floors.
At the center of it all is Greg Ginter, 62, who opened his guitar shop in 1994, has sold more than 17,000 guitars since then and repaired an even greater number of instruments and amps in that time.
Growing up in the village of Dickeyville, just north of Dubuque, Ia., Ginter grew up as the black sheep in a family with seven siblings. He studied public relations and business administration at UW-Platteville with little idea of what to do with his degree.
Ginter's experience giving tours on campus led him to Tri-State Travel Tours where he escorted busloads of tourists cross-country for five years. The job took him to Nashville 34 times, to Walt Disney World 18 times and to the Pacific Northwest 15 times. He visited every state in the continental U.S. other than Rhode Island.
Back then, buses weren't too fancy. No TV screens or cell phones to distract vacationers during the days and days of driving. Entertainment fell on Ginter's shoulders.
It was a great gig for a while but the loneliness of being on the road eventually won out. An internship at American TV took Ginter to Madison. A full-time job offer soon followed.
Ginter worked on the side as a roadie for a band at the time, the Wizenhiemers. He had picked up the hobby in high school due to his simultaneous lack of musical talent and passion for music.
Musicians need a lot of equipment: strings, cords, polishes. Ginter got a permit to sell instruments and accessories out of his house. Then one day in 1994, he took the plunge, quitting his full-time job and opening his shop to the public.
"The job ain’t too hard," Ginter said. "It’s just constant. Six days a week, 10 hours a day for 27 years.”
What were your expectations when you opened the Guitar Shop?
I didn’t know how much business there would be at first. But it’s just grown and grown and grown. I started with one other employee at my first store on Atwood Ave. Now I have 10 employees, six repairmen and four sales people. We moved to this location (on Wright Street) in 2012 because of a fire in the kitchen area of our old shop.
Are you still a roadie?
I'm a member of the local chapter of the national stagehands union so whenever famous musicians roll through Madison, the union calls. I've set up gear for the Rolling Stones, Cher, Pink Floyd, Backstreet Boys, Kenny Chesney, Allen Jackson, just a whole host of stars. It's been an important part of my career because it gives me some validity when people bring in their guitars wanting a repair or seeking advice about what to buy.
What's changed over the years?
Well, I joined eBay in 1996, the first year they were in business. I'm still selling there about as much as I do in the store but now it's called reverb.com. Oh, and I got a computerized system about five years ago. It changed my life. When a customer's order is ready, it sends them a text message so we get fewer phone calls now. I guess the biggest thing though would be that retail's really gone down. There's a few shops in town that sell new guitars but I'm in business because I have sales and service and I sell new and used guitars. Business here is about half sales, half service. We fix probably 50 guitars and 20 amps per week.
How did the pandemic affect your business?
It turns out that we were jammed — busier than ever. Our entire acoustic guitar room went empty. They bought everything we had, people wanting to try a new hobby. There was also a lot of people who wanted us to fix one they hadn't picked up in a while but now had the time to play. Even now, our supply is pretty limited on new instruments. The supply chains are still empty though some things are trickling in. And we still have plenty of used guitars to sell.
What's next for you?
I love my job. I’m just going to go forward until something happens. When you have to take care of 10 employees, well, it’s not just me anymore. I have a responsibility to them. I don’t know what my future is. There’s no crystal ball. Just a grand illusion. You know, I’m a motorcycle rider. I've got eight bikes and I've been riding them my whole life. Maybe I'll finally visit Rhode Island.
