Madison musicians in need of a tune-up visit this guitar shop and its eccentric owner

What's changed over the years?

Well, I joined eBay in 1996, the first year they were in business. I'm still selling there about as much as I do in the store but now it's called reverb.com. Oh, and I got a computerized system about five years ago. It changed my life. When a customer's order is ready, it sends them a text message so we get fewer phone calls now. I guess the biggest thing though would be that retail's really gone down. There's a few shops in town that sell new guitars but I'm in business because I have sales and service and I sell new and used guitars. Business here is about half sales, half service. We fix probably 50 guitars and 20 amps per week.

How did the pandemic affect your business?

It turns out that we were jammed — busier than ever. Our entire acoustic guitar room went empty. They bought everything we had, people wanting to try a new hobby. There was also a lot of people who wanted us to fix one they hadn't picked up in a while but now had the time to play. Even now, our supply is pretty limited on new instruments. The supply chains are still empty though some things are trickling in. And we still have plenty of used guitars to sell.

What's next for you?