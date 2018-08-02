Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...INTO THE MORNING HOURS TODAY. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITIES WILL BE LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. DRIVERS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL RESULT IN POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ON AREA ROADWAYS. DRIVERS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&