Madison movie theater evacuated due to gas leak

Moviegoers were forced to walk out of their shows on Saturday following reports of a gas smell and hissing sound in two of the theaters at the Marcus Point Cinema on the West Side.

Firefighters from Madison's Engine 2 Company responded to the call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday and confirmed the presence of natural gas in the theater where the smell was reported, as well as the theater next door. Both theaters were evacuated while crews worked to determine the source of the gas leak.

A faulty gas regulator in the theater's heating and cooling system was identified as the culprit, and gas service to the building was shut down by Madison Gas and Electric.

Moviegoers in the unaffected theaters were able to stay to finish their shows.

