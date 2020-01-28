You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison movie theater evacuated due to gas leak

Madison movie theater evacuated due to gas leak

{{featured_button_text}}

Moviegoers were forced to walk out of their shows on Saturday following reports of a gas smell and hissing sound in two of the theaters at the Marcus Point Cinema on the West Side. 

Firefighters from Madison's Engine 2 Company responded to the call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday and confirmed the presence of natural gas in the theater where the smell was reported, as well as the theater next door. Both theaters were evacuated while crews worked to determine the source of the gas leak. 

A faulty gas regulator in the theater's heating and cooling system was identified as the culprit, and gas service to the building was shut down by Madison Gas and Electric. 

Moviegoers in the unaffected theaters were able to stay to finish their shows. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics