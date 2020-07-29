Madison moves closer to finalizing details of independent police oversight

The ordinance sets out that the board must include at least one member each from the Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ communities, as well as a member who works in mental health, one in youth advocacy and one in substance abuse. One member must also have an arrest or conviction record.

M. Adams, co-executive director of Freedom Inc., said that under the proposal, the board could end up with only one Black person, which she thought was too few given the disproportionate contact Black people have with police.

“I think you’ve got to raise that number,” she said.

Work group members agreed, as did the leader of the now-defunct Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, which reviewed the 2017 consultant’s report and whose own 177-recommendation report is being used as the basis for creating the board and monitor.

Having only one Black board member “would not be the vision the committee had,” said Keith Findley, who led the ad hoc committee. He said that when the ordinance goes through the city approval process, it could be made clear to policymakers that while his group didn’t recommend having more than one Black person on the board, “the committee didn’t recommend a minimum of one, either.”