Madison, Monona buildings make history

A summer cottage in Monona from 1911 and a rare industrial loft in Downtown Madison have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Ray S. and Theo P. Owen House, a small cottage designed in the Craftsman style at 5805 Winnequah Road in Monona, was named to the register Oct. 25, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Friday.

Known as the “Bungalowen,” the building is considered the best example of the Craftsman style in Monona with its wrap-around screen porches, original wood doors and windows, wood lap and shingle siding, and wide overhanging eaves.

It was originally built as a one-story residence by UW-Madison civil engineering professor Ray Owen and his wife Theo. In 1911 the Owens hired the architects and brothers James and Edward Law, who were early in their careers and “would later become the most successful architectural practice in Madison,” according to a statement from the historical society.

In summertime the Owens often would entertain students and friends at the cottage, which later was expanded with a second story addition. A year-round residence was constructed next door in 1932 and connected to the original cottage, which became a summer guest house.

The Madison Saddlery Company, 313-317 E. Wilson St., also joined the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 3, the historical society announced Friday.

In 1907 Carl Hoebel constructed the building as the primary manufacturing, warehouse and sales facility for the Madison Saddlery Company, a regional distributor of leather goods that was once the only business of its kind in the city of Madison.

Few industrial lofts of this kind remain in Madison, according to the historical society.

“Designed by Alvan Small in a combination of Romanesque and early 20th Century Commercial styles, it is four stories tall with wood-frame construction and a masonry exterior that is highlighted by large open spaces on each floor and decorative window bays adorning the primary façade,” the WHS said in a statement.

“Due to the rise of the automobile, the Great Depression, and Hoebel’s death, the business shut down in 1929," the statement said. "Since then, it has been used by grocers, wholesale hardware companies and a long-standing local furniture store.”

More information on the Owen House is online at www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/NationalRegister/NR2731

Additional information about the Madison Saddlery Company is at www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/NationalRegister/NR2746