Madison missing person found dead in McDonald's parking lot, authorities say
A Madison missing person was found dead Saturday in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and South Stoughton Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of death is under investigation, but appears to be medical in nature, Sheriff Dave Mahoney said. The deceased was born in the 1970s, Mahoney said. 

The county Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death and release the name of the deceased. 

