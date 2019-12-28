Madison middle school student, mother, among victims of helicopter crash in Hawaii

A Hamilton Middle School student and her mother were involved in a deadly helicopter crash in Hawaii.
A tour helicopter crashed on a mountaintop on Kauai's rugged Na Pali Coast on Thursday, killing six people and leaving one missing. There are no indications that anybody survived the crash.
Jocelyn Gannon, 13 and her 47-year-old mother, Amy, were killed, Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds confirmed on Saturday.
"Our community has lost a wonderful young person, and a family is experiencing immeasurable loss," LeMonds said in an email to parents of Hamilton Middle School students and the broader community. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jocelyn’s family. We ask that you keep Jocelyn’s family, friends and our Hamilton community in your thoughts, and that you respect the privacy of the Gannon family at this time."
Madison School District is opening Hamilton Middle School's library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday to provide a gathering place for grieving students and their parents, LeMonds said.
A support team will also be available when classes resume on Jan. 6 "for students who continue to want and need smaller environments to discuss this loss and associated emotions," he said.
LeMonds said that the tragedy could represent many students' first experience with grief and encouraged parents to "talk with your child about Jocelyn’s passing, and seek appropriate help if needed. Please know that we are here to support you."
The Gannons are among three passengers identified thus far by police, including the pilot, Paul Matero, 69, of Wailua, Hawaii. The four other passengers are believed to be from Switzerland, police said, but their identities have not yet been released as autopsies are pending.
The accident has ramped up scrutiny of tour helicopter operations, with U.S. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii calling for greater oversight and safety precautions. He blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for not taking National Transportation Safety Board safety improvement efforts seriously and the industry for not regulating itself.
"Tour helicopter and small aircraft operations are not safe, and innocent lives are paying the price," said Case, a Democrat. "In our Hawaii alone, the industry, while stridently arguing that it is safe and sensitive to neighborhoods, has in fact ignored any sensible safety improvements, instead dramatically increasing in recent years its volume of flights, at all times of day and night, in seemingly all weather over more residential neighborhoods and to more risky and remote locations, at lower altitudes, while completely failing to address ground safety and community disruption concerns."
The FAA, however, said it conducts random and regular surveillance on all Hawaii air tour operators and ensures companies address any issues, agency spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. He said the FAA does not have concerns about the industry statewide.
The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard on Thursday evening after the helicopter did not return to the airport as scheduled. A search began but steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain complicated the search.
According to a preliminary report, the pilot said the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," about 4:40 p.m., which was the last contact with the helicopter, Kauai police said.
This story will be updated.