Madison middle school student, mother, among victims of helicopter crash in Hawaii

The Gannons are among three passengers identified thus far by police, including the pilot, Paul Matero, 69, of Wailua, Hawaii. The four other passengers are believed to be from Switzerland, police said, but their identities have not yet been released as autopsies are pending.

The accident has ramped up scrutiny of tour helicopter operations, with U.S. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii calling for greater oversight and safety precautions. He blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for not taking National Transportation Safety Board safety improvement efforts seriously and the industry for not regulating itself.

"Tour helicopter and small aircraft operations are not safe, and innocent lives are paying the price," said Case, a Democrat. "In our Hawaii alone, the industry, while stridently arguing that it is safe and sensitive to neighborhoods, has in fact ignored any sensible safety improvements, instead dramatically increasing in recent years its volume of flights, at all times of day and night, in seemingly all weather over more residential neighborhoods and to more risky and remote locations, at lower altitudes, while completely failing to address ground safety and community disruption concerns."