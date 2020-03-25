Madison Metro Transit driver tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

A Metro Transit driver has tested positive for the new coronavirus, public health officials told Metro Tuesday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County did not share the driver's identity or other details with Metro, and Interim Transit General Manager Natalie Erdman said in a letter to employees the driver is "not required to disclose their identity."

The Madison company was told the driver last worked a split shift on March 17, 18 and 19, Erdman said, but that it is unlikely the driver contracted the virus from a passenger while working, as first reported by Isthmus.

Also Tuesday, some Metro employees sent a petition to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Erdman with a list of demands for working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erdman said some of the demands have already been fulfilled, like not collecting ride fares and only using the rear door of buses to enter and exit.