Madison men's homeless shelter moves into 'spacious, safer' facility

“Hopefully by removing some of the barriers of using shelter, we can convince people who might not have otherwise chosen shelter to do so,” O’Keefe said Wednesday.

The location is a temporary one, as the city plans to begin converting the space to a Public Market — a $13 million project years in the making — by this time next year.

“The plan is to operate this until sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 when, if the Public Market group is successful in securing federal funds, they would be ready to begin renovation to make way for the Public Market and then we would expect to be leaving this site to be moving into the permanent shelter,” O’Keefe said.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway spoke with reporters at the facility Wednesday, nearly two months after the city cheered the expected purchase of a property near East Towne Mall for a new men’s shelter, only to have the seller back out of the deal almost immediately after it was announced.

She said the city has a short list of properties to purchase for housing a permanent men’s shelter and expects that to happen in time for the Public Market to take over the First Street property by this time next year.