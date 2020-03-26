Madison mayor waives several fees, pushes back deadlines, and more under updated emergency order

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway updated an emergency order Thursday to include several new policies the city will follow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhodes-Conway said the policies, effective immediately, will stay in place until 60 days after public health officials and Gov. Tony Evers put an end to their emergency actions already in place to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.