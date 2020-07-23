Madison Mayor launches Vision Zero project to end motor vehicle fatalities, keep streets safe

“I can’t bring them back,” she said, “but I can — and I will — work to prevent other families from losing their loved ones to traffic crashes.”

According to Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation, Dane County is second only to Milwaukee County for the state’s most traffic fatalities on average from 2015 to 2019. Rhodes-Conway also said 44 people died from crashes on the streets of Madison between 2014 and 2018.

So far, there have been 10 deaths caused by motor vehicle crashes in Madison this year alone. On Tuesday, a Madison teen was seriously injured when she was struck by a car while crossing North Midvale Boulevard.

“We must prioritize safety over speed. We must prioritize safety over shaving a few minutes off our commute.” Rhodes-Conway said. “We're talking about the deaths of someone's mother or father, someone's child, someone's friend.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has also posed changes to traffic patterns, making Vision Zero's launch especially timely.