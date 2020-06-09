Madison mayor, City Council ask Dane County Sheriff to have inmates with COVID-19 get 'proper treatment'

Madison's mayor and some members of the City Council wrote a letter to Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney on June 3 asking him to take new action with inmates in the Dane County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City Council President Sheri Carter and several other council members signed the letter asking Mahoney to consider placing the inmates who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the local healthcare system "for quarantine and proper treatment."
"Given the unknowns of the coronavirus, it is essential that these individuals be placed in quarantine, in an appropriate care setting, and given the resources to fully recover," the letter said.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Tuesday there has been no official comment made by Mahoney, but he has said "several times in the past" he does not have the authority to release inmates on his own.
Schaffer also said there are currently eight cases of COVID-19 in the jail as of Tuesday. All of the eight inmates are in isolation within the jail and being treated by the jail's medical staff.
The letter also addressed racial injustices that "have been magnified once again" after the death of George Floyd that also sparked 10 days of protests in Madison so far.
The request for inmates to be treated in the local healthcare system comes with "great consideration to the long history of disproportionate incarceration of black and brown people in our county and across the nation," the letter said, "as well as with the disproportionate diagnoses and deaths of those same people here and elsewhere as a result of COVID-19."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.