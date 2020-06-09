Madison mayor, City Council ask Dane County Sheriff to have inmates with COVID-19 get 'proper treatment'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison's mayor and some members of the City Council wrote a letter to Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney on June 3 asking him to take new action with inmates in the Dane County Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, City Council President Sheri Carter and several other council members signed the letter asking Mahoney to consider placing the inmates who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the local healthcare system "for quarantine and proper treatment."

"Given the unknowns of the coronavirus, it is essential that these individuals be placed in quarantine, in an appropriate care setting, and given the resources to fully recover," the letter said.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Tuesday there has been no official comment made by Mahoney, but he has said "several times in the past" he does not have the authority to release inmates on his own.

Schaffer also said there are currently eight cases of COVID-19 in the jail as of Tuesday. All of the eight inmates are in isolation within the jail and being treated by the jail's medical staff.