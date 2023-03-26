Most of Craig Deller’s work is far from typical.

The Madison man has repaired and preserved Wisconsin Dells photographer H.H. Bennett’s portable dark room, ad worked on stagecoaches at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, furniture in Abraham Lincoln’s home in Springfield, Illinois, and the wood finishes of the 22-foot-long Dearborn Telescope at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

A Smithsonian-trained conservator and an expert in wood, Deller’s resume is certainly impressive. His latest project, however, may be one of the most memorable of his more than 40-year career. It was definitely an adventure.

His trip included flying halfway around the world, a four-hour drive into the mountains of northwest Thailand and a 30-minute hike to a 10-foot-wide opening in the ground. It was followed by descending a bamboo ladder into a limestone cave so he could belly crawl through a narrow passage to reach a 10- to 12-foot-high chamber holding the oldest wood he has ever studied.

The wood was in the form of 2,000-year-old log coffins discovered in 2016. It’s Deller’s job, working with archeologists from Silpakorn University and conservators from the National Museum of Thailand, to come up with a plan to preserve the 30 coffins and save coffins in other nearby caves in the area of Mae Hong Son, close to the Myanmar border, from further deterioration.

“I’ve been in other caves but nothing like this,” Deller said. “Wonder. Just wonder. I was in awe of what I was in the presence of.”

Deller spent two weeks in Thailand in February with the trip and research work financed through part of a $220,000 U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grant awarded to Silpakorn University. The fund is designed to foster technical exchanges in wood conservation with American experts and encourage local youths and ethnic communities to be involved with their heritage.

Deller, who brought a few wood fragments back to Madison to study, is scheduled to have an online meeting in the coming days with Thailand researchers as they begin discussions on how to address issues such as humidity, temperature, vandalism and the prevention of bug or microorganism infestations.

“This project will help us learn more about the people of Northern Thailand and how they lived through the artifacts and cultural heritage that they left behind,” said Michael Heath, the former charge d’affaires and deputy chief of mission in Bangkok who is now with the Bureau of African Affairs for the U.S. Department of State. “America’s roots in Thailand run deep, as does our respect and appreciation for Thailand’s rich culture.”

Thailand was a key U.S. ally during the Vietnam War as it fought to protect itself from the neighboring communist insurgencies in Laos and Cambodia. Thailand was home to major U.S. Air Force bases that housed more than 25,000 military personnel and were used to launch attack, escort, bombing and reconnaissance missions throughout the war zone. Thailand, which also received U.S. economic aid, provided more than 40,000 military personnel who served in the war, according to a 2020 story by Dana Benner on history.net.

‘Remarkable condition’

The region in which Deller traveled is rich in prehistorical and historical sites. Some of the earliest known sites were investigated in the late 1970s by American archaeologist Chester Gorman, who found evidence of human habitation as early as 11,500 years ago. Researchers have recorded the existence of about 85 caves and rock shelters with the remains of ancient log coffins. One of the caves has been opened for tourists, but most, including the cave studied by Deller, are off limits and typically sealed.

But the coffins, like Deller’s project, are not typical. Measuring 10 to 12 feet long each and stacked three high in some cases, each coffin held the remains of multiple bodies, which were removed, along with other artifacts, shortly after they were discovered. The coffins are similar to a dugout canoe, only they were constructed from the split trunks of teak trees with half of the log used to hold the bodies and artifacts and the other half used as a lid.

Most of the coffins “are in remarkable condition,” Professor Rasmi Shoocongdej of Silpakorn University wrote in a document that chronicles the caves and their coffins.

“Some remain supported on scaffolding with the marks from the small iron chisels used to carve them still clearly visible,” wrote Shoocongdej. “The ends are often exquisitely carved with a wide variety of designs. With the deceased were left grave goods including clay pots and other possessions and tools for use in the afterlife or ‘spirit world.’”

Out of respect and to adhere to Buddhist customs of not wearing shoes in a house or temple, Deller and his team of 12 other researchers worked in their bare feet. They also found it difficult to recruit local villagers, hesitant about entering a grave site, to serve as porters to help them transport gear into the caves.

One issue that needs to be determined is bug activity. It’s likely been centuries since termites were an issue, but Deller wants researchers to place several blunder traps — cardboard traps with sticky tape — in the cave to get an idea of what type of insects are crawling around and possibly feeding on cellulose of the wood coffins. If bugs are found, Deller wants to find and use natural biocides like borate minerals, instead of harsh chemicals, as a deterrent.

He also needs to determine how to clean the coffins without causing further damage. But once they are cleaned, the coffins will be returned to their original positions guided by 3D scans that have already been taken.

“They’re all piled up on each other so we have an engineering firm designing temporary shelving units so that when we clean them we can get them out of the way,” said Deller, who also wants climate data monitors installed in the cave. “It’s the ones that are laying on the ground we really need to be worried about.”

A long career

Deller graduated from Southern Illinois University with a communications degree, but he and his father incorporated in 1982 what is now Deller Conservation. Deller’s father died a year later, but at about the same time Craig discovered the American Institute for the Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works, the national organization for conservators.

He studied at the Smithsonian Institution’s Conservation Analytical Laboratory for three years and in 1993 he was elected as a professional associate by the AIC. In 2015, Deller reached the top level of conservator and was named a fellow. He is the former president of the Chicago Area Conservation Group, has served on the board of directors of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation and has taught conservation techniques at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

It was Deller’s relationship with the American Institute for Conservation and his expertise in wood that led him to be contacted by Thai officials.

“It is the first, hardcore study of this culture,” Deller said. “These caves and these coffins have been known about for a long time. The villagers tend to leave them alone but it’s the first scientific approach to the preservation of these materials.”