Madison Fire Department ambulance, generic file photo
Madison Fire Department

A Madison man lost five teeth when a piece of workout equipment fell on him on Monday, authorities reported.

Paramedics were sent to an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Johnson Street shortly before 10:15 a.m. Monday and reported finding the 20-year-old man kneeling on the floor collecting his front teeth.

He explained that he was lying face-up on a workout bench and using a cable-suspended straight bar when it fell down on his mouth, according to a Madison Fire Department news release.

Paramedics controlled the bleeding and packaged the man's teeth as he was taken to a local ER for further medical attention. The unnamed man did not suffer additional head trauma, the release states.

