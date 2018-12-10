A Madison man has died of injuries sustained in a one-car rollover crash Sunday morning in Dodge County, in which alcohol and speed appear to be factors.
The crash was reported at about 6:50 a.m. on Highway 16/60 near Oxbow Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
The unidentified 38-year-old man was taken to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries. He reportedly died at the hospital Sunday night.
The Sheriff's Office said the victim was driving east on Highway 16/60 when the Lexus went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled. The victim had to be extricated from the car.
The man's name has been withheld pending notification of family.