Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

The Madison man who died of injuries sustained in a one-car rollover crash Sunday morning in Dodge County has been identified as Jack Dennis, 38.

The crash was reported at about 6:50 a.m. on Highway 16/60 near Oxbow Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Dennis was taken to UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries. He reportedly died at the hospital Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office said Dennis was driving east on Highway 16/60 when the Lexus went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled. He had to be extricated from the car.

The Sheriff's Office said speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

