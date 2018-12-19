Authorities say the person killed in a crash after allegedly fleeing police Tuesday was a 24-year-old Madison man.
Kendrick D. Bridges died from injuries he sustained in a North Side crash at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wheeler Road and School Road, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Bridges was in a car that led a Dane County Sheriff's office deputy on a high-speed chase before it hit a utility pole, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
The deputy tried to stop the speeding vehicle, which was going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, on southbound Highway 51 near Highway CV in the town of Burke, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the deputy lost sight of the vehicle -- which approached 100 mph -- and stopped chasing.
One other person in the vehicle was injured.
The crash also knocked out power to about about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers.