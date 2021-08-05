Madison man dead after rock-climbing fall in Aspen, Colorado

In the early morning on Tuesday, a team of searchers from Mountain Rescue Aspen began a search for McDermott on the east side of Capitol Peak, while a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies searched the area around the mountain from the air. Searchers were, again, hampered by intermittent rain showers and clouds as they looked for McDermott, Jahnke said.

In the early morning on Wednesday, a group of twenty three searchers, split into five separate search teams, again searched the area around Capitol Peak while a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies and a Blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard assisted from the air.

At around 9:45 a.m., two rescuers from Mountain Rescue Aspen, who were flying aboard the Blackhawk helicopter, spotted McDermott roughly 500 feet below the south end of a ridge known as the “Knife Edge,” near the summit of Capitol Peak. It appeared as though McDermott had fallen and sustained fatal injuries at some point prior to the arrival of rescuers.

At around 10:30 a.m., four rescuers began to climb uphill toward McDermott.