Madison man dead after rock-climbing fall in Aspen, Colorado

ASPEN, Colo. — A 32-year-old Madison man has died after a fall while rock-climbing in Aspen, Colorado.
Kelly McDermott was reported missing after failing to return from a climb of a 14,137-foot mountain, Capitol Peak, on Sunday.
His body was spotted by a search helicopter in a precarious spot about 500 feet below the Knife Edge, a ridge which leads to the final climb to the mountain's summit. Because of the location, it may take some time to recover his body, Undersheriff Alex Burchetta told The Aspen Times.
Capitol Peak, the mountain McDermott was attempting to scale, is considered very difficult to climb with numerous exposures and loose, crumbling rock located about 14 miles west of Aspen, according to local authorities.
A deputy from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office found McDermott’s vehicle around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, after a friend told authorities he failed to return from the climb.
In the early morning Monday, a team of nine rescuers from the all-volunteer group Mountain Rescue Aspen began to search the area, along with a Blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard which began a search from the air in the areas near the summit of Capitol Peak and the surrounding basins, Pitkin County Sherriff Deputy Grant Jahnke said in a statement.
The search continued through the afternoon until bad weather made conditions too difficult for rescuers to search safely. A break in the weather Monday evening allowed a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies to continue the search efforts from the air until sunset, Jahnke said.
In the early morning on Tuesday, a team of searchers from Mountain Rescue Aspen began a search for McDermott on the east side of Capitol Peak, while a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies searched the area around the mountain from the air. Searchers were, again, hampered by intermittent rain showers and clouds as they looked for McDermott, Jahnke said.
In the early morning on Wednesday, a group of twenty three searchers, split into five separate search teams, again searched the area around Capitol Peak while a helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies and a Blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard assisted from the air.
At around 9:45 a.m., two rescuers from Mountain Rescue Aspen, who were flying aboard the Blackhawk helicopter, spotted McDermott roughly 500 feet below the south end of a ridge known as the “Knife Edge,” near the summit of Capitol Peak. It appeared as though McDermott had fallen and sustained fatal injuries at some point prior to the arrival of rescuers.
At around 10:30 a.m., four rescuers began to climb uphill toward McDermott.
Before beginning the climb toward McDermott, two rescuers had noticed recreational climbers further uphill from their location on the ridge near the south end of the “Knife Edge.” The rescuers asked the pilot from the Blackhawk helicopter to try to signal to the climbers to move away from the ridge, as the recreational climbers would be directly uphill from the rescuers. The Blackhawk pilots flew to the ridge and motioned for the recreational climbers to move off the ridge, but the climbers didn’t appear to understand the request, Jahnke said.
After beginning their climb toward McDermott, rescuers heard someone yell “Rocks!” from far above McDermott. Moments later, a massive rockfall, described as “an avalanche of rocks” by one of the rescuers, came crashing down the mountain toward the four Mountain Rescue Aspen members.
Three of the rescuers were injured after being hit by rocks. The most seriously injured Mountain Rescue Aspen member on Capitol Peak was flown to a Denver-area hospital for emergency surgery, after a rock knocked the rescuer "roughly 20 feet through the air in a ‘rag doll,’ or somersault motion,” the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said. The other two members were treated and released from the hospital in nearby Aspen.
The rock fall delayed efforts to recover McDermott's body by days or possibly weeks due to safety concerns, Jahnke said, as workers and volunteers develop a new plan.
This story will be updated.