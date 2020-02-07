Madison man cited for 28th OAR offense in past 5 years

A Madison man was cited on Wednesday for his 28th operating after revocation (OAR) offense during a traffic stop on East Washington Avenue.
Edward L. Femrite, 60, was pulled over by a Dane County sheriff's deputy around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The deputy identified the driver and checked Department of Transportation records, discovering that Femrite's license had been revoked in 1997 for operating while intoxicated — and that he had had 27 OAR convictions over the past 5 years.
Femrite was cited again for OAR, driving without insurance and two seatbelt violations. The fine for a fourth OAR offense or higher is $389.50. The citation also carries a mandatory court appearance.
Dane County sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said law enforcement cannot impound a citizen's car for multiple OAR offenses — even 28 of them.