A Madison Mallards game scheduled for Sunday afternoon was postponed after the umpire died on his way to the game.

Conor McKenzie, an umpire with the Northwoods League who was scheduled to work the game, died on his way to the ballpark, the Mallards said in a statement on Twitter.

The cause of McKenzie's death was not immediately available.

Sunday's game will be held on Aug. 1 at 6:05 p.m.

The organization asked fans to direct questions to the ticket office's phone number: 608-246-4277.

