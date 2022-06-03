Madison looks to turn around disappointing search for first independent police monitor

After its initial attempt at hiring Madison's first independent police monitor fell apart and the city failed to attract a consultant to help lead a subsequent one, the Police Civilian Oversight Board is re-launching its search by asking those who applied the first time to apply again.

That includes the board's sole finalist who dropped out of the running in January once it became clear the board was unlikely to hire him because of past work misconduct, as well a candidate who later filed race- and occupation-related discrimination complaints against the board.

"It looks like all previous applicants were invited to re-apply," city Human Resources Director Harper Donahue said Friday.

A job posting for the monitor position, which pays between $104,672 and $141,308, was posted on the city's job website on Wednesday and comes with a July 12 deadline.

The board's first hiring process, launched in July 2021, drew 30 applicants. Two were named finalists in October but one dropped out shortly thereafter.

In January, the remaining finalist, current city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, dropped out of the running as well amid revelations that he discriminated against a woman he'd been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company about 16 years ago.

A few weeks before that, a white applicant with past military experience who was not named a finalist filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop, who is Black, also has military experience.

City Attorney Mike Haas said the attorney handling Eric A. Hill's complaints, Patricia Lauten, was not in the office Friday but that the last he'd heard was that "we were waiting for a decision." Lauten has previously said that the city was confident Hill's military service "played no part in his failure to move on in the hiring process."

Hill said he won't be applying and cited the board's "hostility towards my race and former profession."

The Oversight Board voted later in January to retrain a recruitment firm to help it find qualified candidates, but by April, no one had applied to take the work. A member of the city's Finance Department said at the time that it's unusual but not unprecedented for no one to respond to a city request for proposals and noted the "unique situation in regards to what we're looking for."

Firms the city contacted directly about taking on the job reported, in part, being too busy and that "news surrounding the previous search led us to believe this would be challenging," Brian Pittelli said.

Creation of the board and the monitor position were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of Madison police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that made 146 recommendations — including that the city should hire a monitor — but deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

Neither the board nor the monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.