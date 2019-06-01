Stop by the Madison Municipal Building sometime this month and it'll look a little less gray.
June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city's first openly gay mayor, will kick off the celebration by raising a rainbow flag in front of the city's 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. building at noon Monday.
The Madison Municipal building will also be lit in the evening with rainbow colors throughout the month.
“The city of Madison has a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion across the board, and one of my top priorities is to make sure everyone’s voices are heard in our decision making process,” Rhodes-Conway said in an announcement. “That is easier if our team is diverse and inclusive, which is why I am working to make sure that my office, the city workforce, and our city committees represent the full diversity of Madison."