Madison Juneteenth celebration set with series of online programming, limited in-person events

Madison’s main Juneteenth celebration will remain mostly online this year with a series of events marking the holiday that commemorates the freeing of slaves after the Civil War.

The events will kick off the week of June 14, and a closing ceremony is on the schedule for that Saturday night. Madison Juneteenth’s theme for 2021 is “Black Resilience: Rising from the Ashes,” according to the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, one of the community partners hosting the week of events promoting political responsibility, educational advancement, financial competency, social responsibility and overall wellbeing within the Black community.

“Madison Juneteenth is the one event that is totally dedicated to the celebration of the lived experiences and accomplishments of Black Americans historically and presently here in Madison and across the nation,” the Kujichagulia Center said.

“Black Resilience is our community’s coping mechanism and its ability to bounce back from difficult life experiences. It’s indicative of our personal and collective strength to face, overcome and adjust to the centuries of racial disparities and lack of social justice.”