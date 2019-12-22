Madison Jewish community celebrates first night of Hanukkah amid anti-Semitism concerns

Chabad of Madison celebrated the first night of Hanukkah, the "Festival of Lights," Sunday evening at Hilldale, with many members of the Jewish community gathering to, as one rabbi described it, "stand together and face down growing anti-Semitism."
"We're excited to celebrate and especially take it to the streets to show the pride that we have in this event," Rabbi Avremel Matusof said.
The event included a fire-juggling performance, menorah lighting and dozens feasting on sufganiyot and latkes, or Jewish jelly donuts and potato pancakes.
Chabad is an international Jewish religious organization, and Matusof said celebrating Hanukkah publicly is more important now as anti-Semitism is on the rise around the world. He pointed to the deadly shooting earlier this month at a New Jersey kosher market as a reminder of why Hanukkah, the celebration of light over darkness, is important.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, which has tracked anti-Semitic incidents since 1979, there were 1,879 anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. in 2018. That was down slightly from the 1,986 recorded in 2017, though that year set a record with a 57% increase compared with the previous year.
"Sometimes we feel in the face of hate we should hunker down and wait it out, but the opposite is true," Matusof said. "We have to go out there, continue shining our light and be proud of what we have."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney were invited to the celebration to light the shammash, the center candle of the menorah used to light the other eight candles for each night of Hannukah.
Mahoney said there is no greater need in society as the year ends than being able to come together as a "community of tolerance" and celebrate no matter where people come from.
"We've seen this past year the anguish and lack of joy at all levels of government, but tonight we fill our hearts with love, joy and forgiveness, something that's needed to start a new year," Mahoney said.
Diane Seder, a member of the Madison Jewish community, lit the first of the menorah's eight candles using the shammash. She said although people celebrating Hanukkah may practice Judaism in different ways, the community is still "like a family, small but mighty."
"An event like this brings so many different people together," she said. "That's why it's so important: It's the togetherness."