Madison Jewish community celebrates first night of Hanukkah amid anti-Semitism concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Sometimes we feel in the face of hate we should hunker down and wait it out, but the opposite is true," Matusof said. "We have to go out there, continue shining our light and be proud of what we have."

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney were invited to the celebration to light the shammash, the center candle of the menorah used to light the other eight candles for each night of Hannukah.

Mahoney said there is no greater need in society as the year ends than being able to come together as a "community of tolerance" and celebrate no matter where people come from.

"We've seen this past year the anguish and lack of joy at all levels of government, but tonight we fill our hearts with love, joy and forgiveness, something that's needed to start a new year," Mahoney said.

Diane Seder, a member of the Madison Jewish community, lit the first of the menorah's eight candles using the shammash. She said although people celebrating Hanukkah may practice Judaism in different ways, the community is still "like a family, small but mighty."

"An event like this brings so many different people together," she said. "That's why it's so important: It's the togetherness."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.