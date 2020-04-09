Madison issues 13 warning letters for violating state 'safer at home' order

Two businesses and 11 individuals, including the coach of the Madison West High School football team, have been issued cease-and-desist letters by the Madison city attorney's office after allegedly violating the statewide "safer at home" order aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Ten of the letters sent to individuals between Saturday and Wednesday appear to concern house parties held in violation of Gov. Tony Evers' March 24 order that, among other things, bars gatherings inside homes of people who do not live there and of gatherings elsewhere of more than nine people. Many of the parties appear to have been held in Downtown residences, and two were sent to addresses on Fordem Avenue on the city's East Side.
In a blog post Thursday, acting Madison police chief Vic Wahl says that while there has generally been "very good compliance" with the "safer at home" order, "officers have responded to a number of informal 'gatherings' (parties) held in private residences in violation of the order."
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the department hasn't issued any citations for the violations, but did share them with the city attorney's office.
The 11th letter issued to a person was issued Tuesday to West head football coach Brad Murphy. It alleged Murphy violated the "safer at home" order by hosting a practice at the school for about 15 boys.
The letter from assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen notes that the governor's order "prohibits 'all public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit' and further prohibits individuals from engaging in any 'team or contact sport' and specifically prohibits football.
"I am shocked and saddened that you as a coach would condone such blatant disregard of the Governor’s Orders," Paulsen writes.
Murphy did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment.
Madison School District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Thursday that district administration "was made aware of this non-school sponsored gathering earlier today.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority, and (MSD) recognizes that this gathering was not in alignment with those priorities," LeMonds wrote in an email. "The district is taking this very seriously and is currently in contact with this employee to address the matter."
Businesses receiving cease-and-desist letters are JoAnn Fabric, on March 26, and Foster Funeral and Cremation Service, on Thursday.
The letter from Paulsen to JoAnn legal counsel James Weikamp disputes the company's assertions that the fabric retailer is considered an "essential business" under Evers' order and that it has been providing personal protective equipment, or PPE, to health care facilities.
"Your own website states that the masks that are being made by JoAnn or using JoAnn materials are NOT PPE, but are made for health care workers for use they deem appropriate," Paulsen writes. "Your website states that these masks do not protect against the Coronavirus. Your website also lists facilities that have requested masks from JoAnn, and there is not a single hospital/clinic-type healthcare facility on that list from Wisconsin."
Paulsen writes that Madison police have reported that the company's Far East Side store, located at 2021 Zeier Road, was lighted and "leaving merchandise outside the doors for customers to pick up," and she asks the company to stop the practice and keep its two stores "100% closed." The company's other store is on the West Side at 6741 Odana Road.
In an email, Amanda Hayes of JoAnn Fabric corporate communications said all of the company's stores in Wisconsin are now closed but that in other states it's been deemed an "essential business" and provides the health care supply chain with fabric.
"Wisconsin is the only state, in fact, to order us to remain completely closed," she said.
The letter to Foster, located at 2109 Luann Lane on the city's South Side, says that the funeral home hosted gathering of between 60 and 75 people and 25 and 30 people at a cemetery and in the funeral home's parking lot, respectively.
The letter notes that the state has clarified that "safer at home" restrictions apply to outdoor gatherings.
Foster president Bryan Foster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
All of the letters inform recipients that violating the governor's order is punishable by a fine, 30 days in jail or both, and that Madison ordinance allows the city to impose a fine of up to $1,000. The state's fine could be as much as $250.
Paulsen said her office will wait to be notified of any other violations before taking any further action against those who received letters.
