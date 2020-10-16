 Skip to main content
Madison installs 14 absentee ballot drop boxes
Madison installs 14 absentee ballot drop boxes

ballot drop box 1

Madison city workers install an absentee ballot drop box at Fire Station 9, 201 N. Midvale Blvd., on Friday. The box is one of 14 secure metal drop boxes installed Friday around the city. All but one, located at Elver Park, is at a fire station. Like most of the rest of Wisconsin in a year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison has seen a surge in requests for absentee ballots.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

With absentee ballot requests setting records across Wisconsin and President Donald Trump falsely claiming that voting by mail is ripe for fraud, the city of Madison on Friday was installing 14 secure drop boxes around the city to accept completed absentee ballots.

The blue-painted boxes emblazoned with Madison's city flag and the directive "VOTE" in 7-inch-tall letters, were being secured to the ground with bolts at 13 of Madison's 14 fire stations and the Elver Park shelter.

drop boxes 2

The drop boxes cost $52,330 to make and ship and were paid for with money from a $1.3 million grant from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Only city of Madison residents can use the boxes, which are made with "a minimum of quarter-inch steel" and seams that are "fully welded to prevent damage and tampering," the Madison City Clerk's Office said in a news release.

Sworn election officials were to begin picking up ballots from the drop boxes Friday night and two pick-ups were scheduled at each location at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be at least one pick-up from each location by 5 p.m. on every day leading up to the election, the clerk's office said.

drop boxes 3

Madison city worker Eric Kuban ties down some of the absentee ballot drop boxes installed Friday around the city. About 135,000 Dane County residents have already submitted their absentee ballots in next month's election.

The last pick-up will occur by 5 p.m. the day before the election, or Nov. 2, and then the slots will be locked. Voters still looking to drop off their ballots after the last collection will need to take them to their polling place on Election Day. 

Election officials collecting ballots from the drop boxes will be wearing city of Madison high-visibility vests and name tags, the clerk's office said, and they will count the ballots they pick up, place them in a bag and secure the bag with a tamper-evident seal.

The number of ballots and the seal number of the bag will be noted on a chain-of-custody form specific to that ballot box location, the clerk's office said, and the form will be returned to the clerk's office with the ballots. Office staff will confirm the seal number of the bag and the number of ballots returned.

The drop boxes will be left in place after the election and used for future elections, according to clerk's office employee Maggie McClain.

She said the boxes cost $52,330 to make and ship. Money for their purchase came from a $1.3 million grant from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, which has provided more than $6.3 million to five Wisconsin cities to help administer the Nov. 3 election.

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a conservative group's request to block that funding. Wisconsin Voters Alliance and six of its members contended the money constitutes bribery to boost voting in progressive communities and only states have discretion on implementing federal elections.

The city has said the money is needed at a time when the surge in absentee voting and other election-related changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have put a strain on clerks' budgets.

As of Friday, Wisconsin's clerks had received nearly 1.4 million absentee ballot applications, and 821,300 absentee ballots had been cast. In Dane County, those figures were 204,451 and 135,098, respectively.

In 2016, nearly 3 million people cast ballots in the presidential election in Wisconsin.

