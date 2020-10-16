Madison installing 14 absentee ballot drop boxes

With absentee ballot requests setting records across Wisconsin and President Donald Trump falsely claiming that voting by mail is ripe for fraud, the city of Madison on Friday was installing 14 secure drop boxes around the city to accept completed absentee ballots.
The blue-painted boxes emblazoned with Madison's city flag and the directive "VOTE" in large letters, were to be secured to the ground with bolts at 13 of Madison's 14 fire stations and the Elver Park shelter.
Only city of Madison residents can use the drop boxes, which are made with "a minimum of quarter-inch steel" and seams that are "fully welded to prevent damage and tampering," the Madison City Clerk's Office said in a news release.
Sworn election officials were to begin picking up ballots from the drop boxes Friday night and two pick-ups were also scheduled at each location at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be at least one pick-up from each location by 5 p.m. on every day leading up to the election, the clerk's office said.
The last pick-up will occur by 5 p.m. the day before the election, or Nov. 2, and the slots will be closed and locked at that time. Voters still looking to drop off their ballots after the last collection will need to take them to their polling place on Election Day.
Election officials collecting ballots from the drop boxes will be wearing city of Madison high-visibility vests and name tags, the clerk's office said, and they will count the number of ballots they are picking up, place them in a bag and secure the bag with a tamper-evident seal.
The number of ballots and the seal number of the bag will be noted on the chain of custody form specific to that ballot box location, the clerk's office said, and the chain of custody form will be returned back to the clerk's office with the ballots, and office staff will confirm the seal number of the bag and the number of ballots returned.
