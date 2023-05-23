Two people were displaced following a fire in a residence on Madison's West Side Tuesday night.

According to a statement from Madison Fire Prevention Officer Paul Graening, the Madison Fire Department was dispatched to 5400 Trempealeau Trail, where firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and garage areas of a house.

Firefighters were able to enter the house and extinguish the flames with water. MG&E responded to the scene, cutting the power to the house.

The American Red Cross was tapped to help the two people who were displaced. No injuries have been reported.

A cost estimate on the damages wasn't available, but the release reported that the house had "major damage." The cause of the fire is under investigation, the incident type was listed as "electrical."