Madison Hmong New Year celebration returns this weekend after 2-year break

The Madison Hmong New Year celebration is returning to the Alliant Energy Center this weekend after a two-year hiatus, as organizers plan to welcome thousands of attendees from across Wisconsin and beyond.

“This event is our one single holiday for the year,” said G Thao, chairman of the celebration’s committee. "This means everything to our community.”

Jamee Vang, marketing coordinator for Madison Hmong New Year, said she’s been overwhelmed by the event’s popularity this year. Organizers expect 5,000 attendees to join the celebration during the day and 2,000 attendees at the night party. This year, tickets for the night party sold out in less than 24 hours, Vang said.

“This was unexpected,” Vang said of the robust response. “We’re getting traction from a lot of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and even North Carolina."

The theme for this year’s celebration is “a new story cloth.” The inspiration behind the theme was to recognize sacred traditions of storytelling in Hmong culture, while also centering the importance of innovation and the next generation, Thao said.

“As a Hmong community, writing has not been always been a part of our history. Our elders told their stories through a story cloth or what we call a paj ntaub,” Thao explained. “Our emphasis this year is really allowing our multi-generational community to tell their story.”

Traditionally, the Hmong New Year marked the end of the harvest season in Laos, the Southeast Asian county from which many Hmong ancestors migrated, Thao said.

“A lot of our ancestors are mainly farmers. The New Year celebration is when they can say our harvest season is concluding,” he said. “It's an opportunity for us to welcome in the New Year and ask the New Year to give blessings to the family, friends and community.”

There’s a $4 admission for the celebration's daytime events, which take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While most of the activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday, at 3 p.m. on Friday, programming will kick off with a traditional cleansing ceremony called Lwm Sub.

“We walk through that to wash away the previous year's mishaps and any demons,” Thao explained. “It really introduces and welcomes in the new year.”

Daytime programming on both Saturday and Sunday will include singing, talent and dance competitions. This year, Madison Hmong New Year will host its first multilingual Miss Grand Hmong pageant competition, where contestants can speak English, Hmong or a mix of the two languages. In the past, contestants had to speak fluent Hmong, but the guidelines were changed this year to encourage inclusion, Vang said.

“We found that the younger generation struggles with the language,” Vang said. “We want to make them comfortable. They are Hmong and they are accepted no matter what.”

Starting at 7 p.m., the night party will bring in a variety of performers, including David Yang, a popular Hmong rapper, singer and dancer who grew up in Madison. His highly anticipated performance is being called a “homecoming.”

If you go What: Hmong New Year celebration When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Admission: $4 Information: facebook.com/MadisonHmongNewYear

While the upcoming celebration is a clearly beloved event for Madison’s Hmong community, Thao encourages everyone, regardless of their cultural background, to join in on the festivities.

“I want to extend the invitation across all communities and not just the Hmong community,” he said. “We are really emphasizing the inclusion and diversity of our community, and I really want to extend that out to everyone within Madison.”