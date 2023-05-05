When Journey Mental Health Center in 2018 closed the Kajsiab House, which provided meals, activities and mental health support for Hmong elders, Peng Her co-founded the Hmong Institute, of which he is CEO. The nonprofit runs Hmoob Kaj Siab, a new incarnation of the Kajsiab House, and other programs inside Life Center Madison church near the Beltline and Stoughton Road.

Her, 51, who has a master’s degree in physics, worked at Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago before moving to Madison in 1999. He ran a restaurant for five years before working in community development jobs, including at the Urban League of Greater Madison, the Center for Resilient Cities and UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty.

In 1976, when he was 5, Her’s family moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa. Like many other Hmong people in Laos who aided the U.S. during the Vietnam War, the family fled to a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to America. His parents, along with three sisters and two brothers, live in Milwaukee, and another sister is in Minnesota. Her and his wife, Mai Zong Vue, who live on Madison’s North Side, have three children, a son at UW-Milwaukee, a daughter at the University of Minnesota and a daughter at East High School.

When Her was a child in Iowa, police seemed indifferent to violence against Hmong youth, he said. In Wisconsin, the 2004 killing of six people in Sawyer County by a Hmong hunter confronted about trespassing on private property and the 2007 killing near Peshtigo of a Hmong man from Green Bay highlighted racial tensions. Her helped organize a town hall meeting in Green Bay to give the Hmong community a voice.

After running unsuccessfully for state Assembly and twice for City Council, Her last year ran for lieutenant governor. He lost in the Democratic primary to Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

What role does the Hmong Institute play in Madison’s Hmong community?

Our mission is empowering the community through education, health and preservation of the Hmong heritage. We teach Hmong kids how to read and write in Hmong, and how to speak Hmong, and about the history of their culture, so they have some pride and self-esteem. We do a lot of advocacy around education, with the school district.

We have the Hmoob Kaj Siab program that provides mental health support to our seniors. It’s not just Hmong seniors but also Cambodian, Lao, Nepali and Tibetan. We advocate for culturally responsive services to the Southeast Asian community, in everything from mental health and education to electricity.

We partnered with Edgewood College to create a Hmong American certificate for individuals — whether they are police officers, social workers or attorneys, who have clients who are Hmong — who can become certified to be culturally responsive.

In what ways is Hmoob Kaj Siab continuing the work of Kaj Siab house?

It’s a safe place for our seniors to come, have a meal together and meet with their peers. We have a Hmong psychologist who provides therapy. We’re the first Hmong agency to be a Comprehensive Community Services provider for Dane County. We also partner with NewBridge Madison to provide bilingual case management.

Elected officials reach out to us, as well as private sector businesses and other non-profit agencies, about how to better serve the Hmong community.

How did the institute help provide COVID-19 vaccines?

A lot of our Hmong seniors felt they were being left out. We got a grant from the state and partnered with a clinic to come here. We helped administer over 800 vaccines.

COVID was very traumatic for our community. Our traditional belief is a cross between animism and ancestral worship. A traditional Hmong funeral lasts four days. There are rites. One is to guide the spirit back to their ancestral homeland, to live with the ancestors. The other is to go back to where they were born to get the placenta, which is the birth shirt, to be reincarnated to the next life.

When COVID took place, funeral homes were closed. Or you could only do it for one hour or two hours, and at most have 10 people. A lot of our seniors were afraid to die, because their spirit wouldn’t be released properly and would roam the spirit world.

When the Alliant Energy Center opened up, the National Guard came to help administer the vaccine. In Laos, oftentimes when the government came to round you up with the military, it was to get immunized. They didn’t want to go (to Alliant).

Why did you run for lieutenant governor?

I wanted to be a role model for the Asian-American community, but particularly the Hmong community, to say, ‘Hey, if this guy can run, why couldn’t I run?’

I also wanted to talk about issues that are important to me, like mental health and child care. If you want your economy to really thrive, you need child care. I wanted to show the mainstream community that there are talented and qualified Asian-American candidates out there, because oftentimes we get overlooked.

What lessons did you learn during the campaign?

There are different needs in different parts of the state. In the La Crosse area, there was PFAS pollution and they’re drinking out of bottled water. In Dane County, brothers disagree about supporting wind (farms). But at the same time, we all want the same thing — good health care, good jobs, good housing and a good quality of life.

What are the biggest challenges facing Hmong people in the Madison area today?

Forty years ago, when the Hmong first came here, the emphasis was on jobs. Now, we want to make sure we provide culturally relevant mental health support to our elders. We see the need in our youth too.

We don’t have a community space the Hmong community can use. The African American community has Urban League and now is going to have the Center for Black Excellence and Culture. The Latino community has Centro Hispano.

During the day, the Hmong Institute can serve as that space for us. The church is a great partner. But we can’t just take it over. We need to find a permanent home. We’ve been talking with the city and county, and also with Forward Community Investments.

There will be community center, with a gym and office space for programming. Above that will be apartments, so many of the elders can live there. We would have a section for Hmong businesses — maybe a realtor, an insurance agent, a dentist. We also want to have a medical clinic. Around it we would have single family homes. We would also have a community garden and a demonstration garden.

We’d also want a Hmong village, with traditional thatched roofs, almost like a living history. We’d have a blacksmith shop and a place for needle cloth. It's a minimum of 10 acres, maybe $10 million. That’s my primary goal this year, to get that capital campaign launched.

How are young Hmong people today different from their elders?

They struggle with their self-identity. Some students say that when they go to school, their biggest fear is that someone is going to ask, ‘Hey, the Chinese are from China, the Japanese are from Japan; where are the Hmong from? Mongolia?’ There is no Hmong country.

Many of them don’t see themselves at a four-year college. They don’t think they can get in or succeed. It’s an experience gap.

What do people who aren’t Hmong most misunderstand about Hmong people?

The Hmong culture is over 5,000 years old. Our traditions, our beliefs, have been tried and tested. Animism is the belief that every living thing has a spirit. Like that tree outside. If I wanted to cut it down for firewood or build a house, I should ask permission from the spirit of the tree or at least inform them what I’m doing. If I don’t do that and I get sick, the belief is that the spirit of the tree has come and taken my spirit.

These traditional beliefs impact our decision making. Sometimes, if we go to the doctor and we have cancer, the doctor might say we need surgery to remove the tumor. We might say no. It’s not because we don’t trust that physician. It’s because we’re making decisions based on our life now and the next life.