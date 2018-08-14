Madison firefighters will not participate in the Pride Parade on Sunday, in a show of support for Madison police who've been told by organizers not to march while in uniform.
The Madison Fire Department issued a statement on Tuesday to show "solidarity" with the police force by not marching in the annual parade put on by OutReach for the LGBTQ community.
"We are fully supportive of the LGBTQ community and have enthusiastically participated in Madison's Pride Parade in the past," the statement said.
"However, we also stand in full support of our colleagues of the Madison Police Department," the statement said.
"In light of the disappointing decision by OutReach to rescind the invitation to the Madison Police Department to participate in this years's Pride Parade, the Madison Fire Department, in solidarity with our women and men in blue, must respectfully and regretfully decline to participate in this year's parade."
The UW-Madison Police Department was notified on Friday of the OutReach decision to rescind its invitation to march in the parade, and the Dane County Sheriff's Office also was uninvited on Friday.
Madison officers will still work as security for the parade, and off-duty, unarmed plain clothes police, deputies and families are invited to participate.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin supported the fire department in its decision, the statement said.
The mayor was not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.